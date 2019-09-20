The Silver Line Helpline is looking for volunteers

From: Dame Esther Rantzen, The Silver Line, Helpline

You may have heard of The Silver Line Helpline, (free, confidential, on 0800 4 70 80 90), which offers friendship and information to vulnerable and isolated older people.

Since we launched six years ago, we have received more than two and a half million calls from older people, most of whom have literally nobody else to speak to.

They tell us that the conversations they have with us literally transform their lives, making them feel that they are not entirely alone, that somebody does care about them. As one lady asked us “Where do you find such lovely people?”

We need to find some more lovely people to volunteer for us. We will train you. It’s important work and extremely fulfilling as well, sharing memories and lifting people’s spirits.

We hope that some of your readers may have a few hours free which they could donate to us. If so, could you contact us at volunteering@thesilverline.org.uk or on 020 7224 2020 to find out more?

We would love to welcome you onto our team, and you would know you are really making a difference.