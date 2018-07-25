The sky’s the limit for Jim aged 90

There are many ways to celebrate a milestone birthday but Jim Knight reached for the sky when he turned 90, taking a spectacular skydive from 12,000 feet.

Jim wanted to mark his incredible milestone birthday with a day to remember, and decided to embark on the challenge of a lifetime whilst raising money for charity. His eldest daughter is a nurse at St Michael’s hospice, St Leonards on Sea and chose to raise money for them because, he said: “I could help others who are unlikely to reach my age.”

Jim Knight takes to the skies to celebrate his 90th birthday SUS-180725-150606001

Jim said the tandem skydive was an amazing experience. “The instructor clipped himself to me, pulled my harness tight and repeated jumping instructions. Then we shuffled towards the exit. For a moment I thought, ‘what on earth are you doing?’ But there was no going back! When the parachute opened, it was so quiet and tranquil; the instructor tapped me on the shoulder and pointed out the French coast. It was fabulous drifting slowly down, a wonderful sight. I didn’t want it to end.”

Community Fundraiser at the hospice, Laura Sully says Jim has raised a fantastic amount of money through his achievement. “A whopping £4,050!”, she said. “Which will help the hospice continue to provide their services to the community of Hastings and Rother. Jim is an incredible man and so brave to take on such huge challenge, especially at his age! What a fantastic amount to have raised and thank you Jim for choosing to donate it to St Michael’s Hospice.”

For more information on how to support the hospice, call the fundraising team on 01424 445177 or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com