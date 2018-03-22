The write stuff Author visits Primary

Ninfield Primary School welcomed author Steve Clifford last week Steve has written a set of adventure books based on time travel and myths and legends

Steve led discussions and workshops in the classes which allowed the children to develop their writing skills.

He enthralled them by telling stories and discussed the research work by Stephen Hawking around time travel.

At the end of the school day, the children were able to purchase signed copies of Steve’s stories.

English co-ordinator Lorna Watson commented: “What an inspirational day for our children. “Steve captured their imaginations and listened to their writing with great interest. We are keen to provide our children with real writing opportunities. We certainly have many budding writers in our school.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)