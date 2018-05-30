Therapists donate their time and skills to help the Sara Lee Trust

Local therapists and organisations helped to raise more than £4,000 for the Sara Lee Trust when the charity held its Hastings and Rother Therapy Month.

The appeal helps to fund essential care and raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and well-being.

There was a fantastic range of therapy sessions on offer with participating therapists and counsellors donating their fees in return for their client making a donation to the Trust.

Kerry Evans, Lead Therapist for the Trust, said: “Twenty two local counsellors, complementary therapists and organisations including the Wellington Health and Wellbeing Centre, The Body Junction, The Rye Retreat and YouNique Wellbeing Studios, supported the campaign.

“The Trust would like to thank them all for taking part and helping to raise £4,156, which will enable the Trust to provide care for an additional 40 local people this year.”

“The Sara Lee Trust aims to improve the lives and well-being of people who are affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

To find out more about Therapy Month and to get involved, please email fundraising@saraleetrust.org or call 01424 457969.

The Sara Lee Trust is a dedicated provider of specialist end-of-life counselling and complementary therapy services to patients of St. Michael’s Hospice and the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital.

They are committed to making our service accessible to all in an area where deprivation, early death and health inequalities are significantly worse than the national average.

Complementary to medical care, the Trust offers time, meaningful touch and support, so that each person may live life as fully as possible, even with a life threatening diagnosis.

The Sara Lee Trust operates charity shops in Hastings, St. Leonards and Bexhill.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)