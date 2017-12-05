Thinking caps donned for quiz night

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society held their festive fun general knowledge Quiz Night at Crowhurst Village Hall last Saturday (December 2).

The annual event, which included a Festive Hat competition along and a cheese and wine buffet was hosted by Quiz Master Oliver Boorman-Humphrey.

Oliver’s selection of questions were put to participants over a number of rounds, testing the brain matter on various subjects including musical knowledge, geography and history.

Oliver is the son of the society’s Chair, Mary Boorman who says the evening was a resounding success. “A great time was had by all and the fun festive hat competition was very well supported,” she said.

“There were three outstanding winners. Rita Gower took First place, Bob Clifford with his Magic honey Bee hat was second and Margaret Clifford was the third place winner.”

Winners of the trophy for the Quiz with the highest score was team Royston and Holttum.

Mary added: “Thank you to everyone who participates to make the end of the year a resounding success year on year.

“The society wishes everyone who knows them a very Happy Christmas and Healthy and very successful New Year.”

The society’s programmes of event’s for 2018 commence with a fundraising Jumble Sale at Crowhurst Village Hall on January 20, 9.30am. Donations will be needed nearer the date. Surplus jumble is donated to local charities.