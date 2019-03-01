Thirty acres of woodland near Rye to go up at auction

Nearly 30 acres of woodland near Rye is due to go under the auctioneer’s gavel this month.

Milldown Wood in Horseshoe Lane, Beckley, is among 134 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The lot is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, March 20 with a freehold guide price of £100,000 to £110,000.

Situated close to the village of Beckley, Milldown Wood extends to 11.72 hectares (28.96 acres) and is offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbs.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “The woodland, which is subject to a Forestry Dedication Deed giving help managing the land, has been well maintained over the years and offers good access for timber extraction.

“It is considered the land could be suitable for a number of recreational uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.

Clive Emson raised £18 million at a sale rate in excess of 70 per cent from 116 lots catalogued for the February auction, the first of 2019, which took place across five days in five venues.

Managing director James Emson said: “The incredible range of lots we offer on a regular basis across the south of England has given us an excellent start to the year and we now look forward to March when our service to clients will be further augmented by new technological innovation.

“Strong bidding in all our salerooms was evidenced by the excellent sales achieved on many of the lots, proving that the auction process is a fantastic way to balance both buyer and seller expectations.”

