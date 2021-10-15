This is why police were at the Stade fishing quarter on Hastings seafront last night
Police were called to an incident on Hastings seafront last night (Thursday October 14).
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:55 am
Several police cars attended after a report a woman was in distress near the Stade fishing quarter in the Old Town at around 6.20pm, police said.
Crews from Hastings and Bexhill Coastguard and the Hastings RNLI lifeboat were also sent to the incident, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said a woman was safely detained at the scene.