Three crews tackle fire at home in Rye

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire at a residential property in Rye this morning.

Crews from Rye, Battle and The Ridge attended the scene in St Margarets Terrace, Rye, at 5.31am, a spokesman from the fire service confirmed.

Three engines were called

The fire emanated from the roof space of the property, the spokesman said.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and foam to extinguish the fire, confirmed the spokesman.

