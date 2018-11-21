Three Etchingham neighbours celebrating lottery win

Three neighbours in Etchingham are having a very happy Wednesday after discovering that their lucky postcode has scooped them a lottery prize.

The postcode TN19 7BU won the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize for today (November 21, 2018).

The Shrub Lane residents will all find an extra £1,000 each in their bank account for every ticket they play with, thanks to the win.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “What a wonderful Wednesday for all our players in Etchingham who picked up a prize today – I’m sure they’ll have a great time spoiling themselves with the windfall. With extra prizes to be won in December, make sure you’re playing with your postcode!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.

