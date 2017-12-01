Ticket to Ryed at Christmas event

Families will be able to take in the wonderful sights of Rye on a road train as it makes its first ever visit to the town for this year’s Christmas festival.

Adopting a theme of Toyland, festival organisers decided the event would not be complete without its very own ‘toy train’. So the team set about making it happen and after months of hard work, have finally been able to announce the road train as a top attraction for the event.

Santa will be making his way to town on the toy train at 11am. Once he has done a loop of the town and been dropped off at the grotto, the train will circle the town, along Cinque Ports Street, through the Landgate, down the Mint and to the station.

This will run all day long and visitors can ride it between any of the stations to help save their legs.

Rides costs 50p to include up to a complete loop of the town, but ‘all day rider’ tickets are also available for £5.

Santa will need some company on the train on his way in to town and so organisers are soon to be auctioning tickets for this on eBay. There will be approximately 40 tickets up for grabs. The links will be shared on the festival’s Facebook page soon.

The Rye Christmas Festival will take place on Saturday, December 9 from 11am to late.

Highlights of the festival include Father Christmas in his grotto in the rear garden of the Cinque Ports Inn, from 11.30am to 4pm, along with his real reindeer. The garden also plays host to a Christmas market from 11am to 5pm.

The popular Santa Relay Race returns with events for adults and children. There will also be a Pudding Race and a Tug O’ War contest. These all take place in the High Street at 2pm.

There are lots of live performances during the day, many free of charge. There will be a main stage in the Strand car park; busking stages at the Buttermarket and George; Ferry Road Carol Singers in the Bell; and a Puppet Theatre and panto workshop at Rye Community Centre.

Father Christmas and his reindeer will lead a colourful procession through the town at 4.30pm, featuring elves, Scorch the Dragon and fairytale characters. The day ends with a sing-along carol concert at St Mary’s Church.

Programmes are available from Adams of Rye, Rye Library, The Kings Head Inn, Eddie Franks and Rye Tourist Information Centre, or to download from the festival website at https://www.christmasinrye.co.uk/.