To the man who returned my purse: thank you

From: Philippa White, Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach

In spite of a friend searching high and low for me I had to resign myself to the loss and the inconvenience of cancelling bank cards, driving licence etc. You can imagine my incredulity when it was returned to me on the Wednesday, by post and with everything intact, including the £5 note!

In this dark and, sometimes, disappointing world a bright beam of light shone! I cannot tell you how thrilled I was.

Thank you, thank you whoever you are. I’ve told so many people of your good deed, your honesty and integrity are an inspiration to us all.

This is the only way I have to thank you so I hope to read it.