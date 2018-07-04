Town sends a tapestry gift to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Tina and Peter Greene sent a gift of a mounted replica of the Battle Tapestry to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was sent on behalf of the town of Battle and supported by Battle’s mayor Councillor David Furness.

The tapestry was designed by Tina in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry, depicting how the town of Battle may have developed after the famous battle in 1066.

The tapestry was stitched as a community project involving 741 people and completed in February 2017.

The three-metre original is now on permanent display in a specially-made cabinet in Battle’s Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin.

The tapestry was formally unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Peter Field, in May 2017.

Thanks to the Battle Muffin Club, 100 high quality replicas have been printed, each carrying a number from 1-100, along with a certificate of authenticity.

It is one of these exclusive prints, number 66, which is featured in the photograph being despatched to the Duke and Duchess from Battle Post Office in Jempson’s store.

The printed tapestry replicas can be seen on display and for purchase at The Crafty Norman shop in Battle High Street.

Currently, the Battle Twinning Association is undertaking a new challenge – a community tapestry stitching project, in parallel with its twin town of St Valery-sur- Somme, with each association stitching a section of the tapestry.

It is hoped the projecs will be completed by the end of August in time for the annual joint twinning associations meeting.