The A21 is closed both ways near Sedlescombe due to flooding.

AA traffic reports say the A21 from B2244 Paygate Road to Whatlington Road is shut.

The A21 has been closed at Sedlescombe

It is closed both way and there are reports of very slow traffic in the area.

Heavy rain has caused major disruption across Hastings and Rother with flooding in a number of areas.