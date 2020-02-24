A21 fully reopen after major works

The A21 is now fully reopen in both directions following the successful completion of major maintenance work.

The work near Tonbridge in Kent was scheduled to last until 6am on Monday morning, but the road reopened at 7pm on Sunday, 11 hours ahead of plan.

Major components on the A21 Medway viaduct have been replaced as part of the work, and the Manor Farm subway, which runs under both carriageways, was completely removed and replaced.

Peter Phillips, Route Manager for Highways England in the South East said: “I’m really pleased that we have been able to complete this work early. I know that people will have been inconvenienced by the A21 being closed for so long. Given the scale of the work it was our only option and we are grateful to drivers and local people for their patience during this vital work.”

Alongside the bridge and subway work, teams carried out a wide range of routine maintenance along the route, including: collecting 72 bags of litter, removing 46 bulky items from the roadside, and 91 tyres, installing new signs and cleaning existing ones, drainage clearance across the whole section of the closure, vegetation works including trimming of trees, swathe cutting and hedge trimming, repairs to safety barrier and fences, survey work to assess the condition of road assets, and road sweeping and cleaning, in collaboration with Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council

The work was all planned carefully and with Kent County Council, Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council and other local stakeholders.