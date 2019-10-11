A259 closure: drivers warned to expect delays

Drivers have been warned to expect delays after the A259 was closed.

A lamp post is leaning over the road after a crash on the road earlier today, Friday, Highways England said on Twitter.

Diversions are in place while the incident is being dealt with, according to a spokesman.

He added: “Expect delays. Traffic being diverted on to local roads around the closure and there are long delays reported in area.

A diversion for drivers from further afield is available on the Highways England website.

