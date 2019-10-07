Battle car park reopens after work to address parking issues

An overflow car park in Battle has now fully reopened with a refurbished surface and new marked parking bays.

Mount Street’s overflow car park was originally leased to Rother District Council on the basis that the area be used for parking by residents and people who work in the town, on a not-for-profit basis. The costs for maintenance and rates could be recovered.

In order to ensure the condition of the area was suitably maintained, the town council took over the lease in 2005. The surface was covered in a hardcore and new signs erected.

Over the years there have been many incidents of poor and inconsiderate parking that has caused much frustration, according to a council spokesman. The council began discussing how to resolve this issue in 2016.

A budget was set aside each year for this project and many options were considered, including the installation of full drainage and hard surfacing.

However, this was felt to be cost prohibitive and may require charging for the use of the car park.

Research of other organisations’ car parks took place and were considered on safety, durability, visual impact and cost. The agreed solution is bays marked by simple ‘T’ shape on liquid asphalt with a white thermoplastic line.

This allows for a similar number of regular parking spaces as before the work.

The council hopes this will provide a solution to the problems experienced. There are currently no plans to introduce parking charges for the overflow car park.