Battle main road 2-week closure branded ‘disastrous’

Traders and residents have blasted a decision by highways bosses to close a main road into Battle for two weeks as ‘disastrous’.

From yesterday (Tuesday, August 6) London Road was closed to through traffic between 7am and 7pm for carriageway resurfacing.

East Sussex Highways said work is anticipated to end on August 18.

The closure will be from the Gypsum Mine Access to Battle Roundabout.

Two-way lights will be used within the closure for Gypsum Mine lorries to gain access.

Traffic is being diverted via A2100 High Street, Upper Lake Street, Lower Lake Street, Battle Hill, Hastings Road, Battle Road, The Ridge West, Junction Road, A21 and vice versa.

However, the closure has attracted strong criticism.

Vanessa Boon, owner of White Sails, in High Street, Battle, said: “We had no notification of this and almost found out by accident.

“The diversion sends everyone towards The Ridge, which is already snarled up with traffic. Why can’t they divert small vehicles through Whatlington Road and Marley Lane and why is this work being done during the day instead of at night?

“It’s just disastrous. We live along Hastings Road and they did resurfacing work at night recently and also on North Trade Road.

“It’s definitely quieter in Battle town centre and it’s normally a very busy high street. It seems that there has been no thought and no consideration. The communication is just diabolical.

“People will just not come to Battle. Business is tough enough as it is for independent businesses and small traders like us.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “While we do appreciate the road closure will cause some disruption, it is necessary to ensure the safety of our crews and the public.

“Residents and traders were informed about the work and the diversion route last month and as with any scheme our crews will always do their best to allow access where possible.

“As this location falls inside what’s known as a Noise Action Plan area, we’re not able to carry out noisy activities at night, therefore have to do the work during the daytime.

“As the road closed is an A-road, the diversion route has to follow a road of the same classification so vehicles such as HGVs can use it, therefore it was not possible to use Whatlington Road, which is a lower classification road, for the diversion.

“We’d ask residents and traders to bear with us while we carry out this work, which will make the road smoother and safer for many years to come.”

