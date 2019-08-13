Battle overflow car park to close for maintenance work

An overflow car park in Battle will close for essential maintenance work next month.

The overflow car park at the bottom of Mount Street will be shut for two weeks from Monday, September 9 while the work takes place.

This work includes essential maintenance and bay markings being installed.

Battle Town Council has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause. A council spokesman added: “It is hoped these works will benefit all the users of this valuable car park facility with marked bays to improve the flow and layout of parked vehicles.

“Notices will be in place and information will be placed on individual cars parked in the car park in the period before the closure. However, any vehicle parked in the car park at 7am on Monday, September 9 will be removed by the council, at the owner’s cost, with no liability being accepted for any damage caused.”