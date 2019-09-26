Battle town centre road to close for resurfacing work

A Battle town centre road will close for resurfacing work next month.

Kerbing work will start on Mount Street on Monday, October 14 and continue for six days. During this time, the road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place.

The road will then close to through traffic for four days from Sunday, October 20. The closure will be in place from A2100 High Street to Virgins Lane, from 7am to 7pm.

Traffic will be diverted via A2100 High Street, London Road, Virgins Lane and vice versa. Access to the car park will not be possible on Sunday, October 20 but an East Sussex Highways spokesman said it will try to maintain access to the car park wherever possible after this date, but that there will be delays.

The spokesman continued: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays while we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.

“We have informed your local council about these works. Your local district or borough council will let you know if there are any changes to your bin collection.”