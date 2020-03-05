Bexhill road floods while heavy rain is expected to continue for hours

A Bexhill road has been flooded while heavy rain is expected to continue falling across the district for a number of hours.

Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, is under a few inches of water under the bridge.

Flooding in Bexhill

Photos and videos from the scene show motorists struggling to pass, while the heavy rain continues to fall.

East Sussex Highways said it has been made aware of this incident, and said a steward will be going down to the scene this afternoon to take a look. An update is expected this afternoon.

Stagecoach said: “Westcourt Drive is flooded by the bridge, buses will be diverted via Terminus Av, Terminus Rd, Town Hall Square and onto Devonshire Rd. Apologies for the inconvenience which is beyond our control.”

There are also reports of flooding on Little Common Road.

The Met Office has issued the area with a yellow warning for heavy rain. It is not expected to ease until about 9pm on Thursday (March 5).

The national weather service warned people in Hastings and Rother to expect disruption to travel and public transport services.