Bexhill shop crash: ‘It sounded like a bomb had gone off’

The owner of a Bexhill carpet and flooring shop which was hit by a car has thanked the emergency services for their response.

The vehicle collided with the front of Mr Floor, in Buckhurst Place, Bexhill, at approximately 11am on Friday (November 1).

Owner Vince Platts was inside the shop at the time, alongside another staff member.

He said: “I was in the part of the show room next door and it sounded like a bomb had gone off.

“Laminated glass goes with a bang and it was very loud.

“The two of us were in the showroom and fortunately another staff member was off on holiday. There were no customers in the store at the time and the latest had only just left.”

Emergency services arrived at the scene at 11.02am where they found a car – with four people inside – had hit the front of the building.

Firefighters released two people from the vehicle and handed them into the care of paramedics.

Mr Platts said the air bags were deployed inside the vehicle and the two people in the front of the car had to be freed by the emergency services, while two passengers in the back were able to exit by themselves.

He added: “I would like to thank the emergency services – they were fantastic.

“I would also like to thank Croft Glass who worked late on a Friday evening to make the shop secure. The showroom was unaffected.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the car which is the most important thing as shop fronts can be replaced but lives cannot.”

Mr Platts said it was fortunate the area was fairly quiet at the time – something he put down to the Wales v New Zealand game in the Rugby World Cup.

Despite the front of the shop being boarded up and a little bit of tidying up, Mr Floor is open as usual after it was revealed there was no structural damage to the building.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for more information.

