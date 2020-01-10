Boy suffers head injury in collision with van outside Hastings school

A boy was taken to hospital with a head injury after being involved in a collision with a van in Hastings.

An ambulance service spokesman said paramedics were called to The Ridge, outside the Helenswood Academy upper school grounds, at approximately 7.35am on Thursday (January 9).

Ambulance service

Two cars and an ambulance were sent to the scene, according to a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

The spokesman added: “They attended the scene where a boy suffered a head injury. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

The van driver was left ‘shaken and shocked’, according to the spokesman, but did not require hospital treatment.