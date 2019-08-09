Busy Battle road to close for five days

A busy road in Battle is to close for five days while roadworks are carried out.

Powdermill Lane, Battle, will be closed for carriageway patching and jointing works.

The patching works start on August 19 – a day after works on London Road are due to be completed – causing the road to be closed on August 19 and 20 from 9am to 4pm.

The jointing works start on August 19 and finish on August 23, during which time the road will be closed from 7pm to 6am.

Powdermill Lane will be closed to through traffic between from B2204 The Green to A2100 Battle Hill.

Traffic will be diverted via B2204 Catsfield Road, A271 North Trade Road, A2100 High Street, Upper Lake, Lower Lake and vice versa.

In a statement, East Sussex Highways said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.

“We have informed your local council about these works. Your local District or Borough Council will let you know if there are any changes to your collection.”