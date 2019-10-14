Busy Hastings road to close as six-week repair works begin

Works to repair a bridge on Battle Road got underway today (Monday, October 14) and are set to continue for six weeks.

Due to the nature of the works, East Sussex Highways will need to close Queensway at the bridge from today for five nights (8pm to 6am).

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works and they will be manually controlled during peak hours to minimise disruption.

East Sussex Highways said: “A suitable diversion will be signed on site via The Ridge West, Junction Road, Sedlescombe Road North, Old Harrow Road, Ashbrook Road, Blackman Avenue, Ironlatch Avenue, Crowhurst Road, Queensway and vice versa.

“Elements of these works will be noisy. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.”