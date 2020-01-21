Busy St Leonards road to be closed for four weeks

A busy road in St Leonards will be closed for four weeks while it is resurfaced.

Blackman Avenue will first close for four nights on March 2, 2020.

Resurfacing at the junction of Marline Road will mean the road will be closed between 7pm and 6am each night.

Then, starting on March 9, 2020, the road will be closed for four weeks.

During this time, resurfacing will take place from south of the Marline Road junction to south of Redgeland Rise.

The road will be closed to through-traffic for 24 hours a day from Battle Road to Gillsmans Hill. Access for residents will be maintained.

During the resurfacing, traffic will be diverted via Battle Road, A2100 The Ridge West, Queensway, Crowhurst Road and vice versa.

Starting on Monday, February 10, the road will also have temporary traffic lights in place while kerbing works are carried out.

The road will remain open during that time but the lights will be manually controlled between 7am and 7pm.