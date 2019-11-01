Car crashes into front of shop next to Bexhill Sainsbury’s

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Bexhill.

A car has crashed into the front of Mr Floor, a carpet store next to Sainsbury’s in Buckhurst Place.

Picture: Andrew Crotty

Police, the fire service and the paramedics are at the scene.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said: “We were called today at 11.02 to attend an RTC involving one vehicle which had hit a building on Buckhurst Place, Bexhill.

“Firefighters from Hastings and Bexhill attended.

“Firefighters released two people from the car who were handed over in to the care of SECAmb.

Picture: Andrew Crotty

“Building control were requested.

“Crews left the scene at 11.43.”

An eyewitness said Sainsbury’s has been closed.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for more information.

More to follow. Refresh this page for the latest.