Car in collision with cyclist in Bexhill

A cyclist was hurt in a collision with a car in Bexhill, police said.

Police said they were called to the junction of Upper Sea Road and Buckhurst Road, at 12.52pm on Monday (May 13).

A spokesman said officers and ambulance crews were attending reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.

Police said: “The cyclist was treated for minor injuries.”

