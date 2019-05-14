Car in collision with cyclist in Bexhill

A cyclist was hurt in a collision with a car in Bexhill, police said.
Police said they were called to the junction of Upper Sea Road and Buckhurst Road, at 12.52pm on Monday (May 13).
A spokesman said officers and ambulance crews were attending reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.
Police said: “The cyclist was treated for minor injuries.”
