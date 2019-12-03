Collision in Hastings causing slow traffic

A collision on The Ridge is causing slow traffic around Hastings this afternoon (Tuesday, December 3).

According to traffic reports, the collision happened on the roundabout with the A2690 Queensway.

There was also a report of another collision causing delays in St Leonards.

An eyewitness said two cars collided on the mini roundabout at the junction of Sedlescombe Road North and Ashbrook Road, St Leonards.

He said police and the ambulance service were on the scene at 11.30am and traffic was beginning to build.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.