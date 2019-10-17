Cyclist suffers head injury in Bexhill collision

A cyclist was taken to hospital with a head injury following a collision in Bexhill.

Paramedics were called to reports of a collision between a bicycle and vehicle in Cooden Sea Road at approximately 2.25pm on Wednesday (October 16).

On arrival, crews requested the assistance of the air ambulance.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the cyclist was treated at the scene for head and leg injuries.

They were then taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, by road ambulance.

The ambulance service could not provide any further details on the patient.

The air ambulance left the scene approximately 15 minutes later.

Sussex Police also attended the scene to help with road closures.