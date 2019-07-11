Eastbourne to Ashford services subject to cancellations due to blockage

Trains between Hastings and Ashford International are subject to delays due to a broken down train.
Southern said the train at Pevensey Bay has blocked the line towards Hastings and Ashford International.
Services running between Eastbourne and Hastings/Ashford International are subject to delay, cancellation and alteration following a broken down train at Pevensey Bay.
Ticket acceptance is in place on Southeastern services between Ashford/Hastings and London Victoria/Cannon Street.
Disruption is expected to continue until 2pm.