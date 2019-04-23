Emergency police response to stuck Rye level crossing

Police have been called to the level crossing in Rye after reports it is stuck.

Rother Police said the level crossing barrier in Ferry Road, Rye, has been stuck down.

Police said: “We have units on route, please stay on the safe side of the barriers.

“We are making on a grade one emergency response to help solve this situation.”

In an update, police said the barriers at Rye station had been reopened.

Police added: “This delay was caused by a broken down train at the platform. Our units are now standing down and barriers are to remain open.”

Police

Traffic reports say the A269 has been blocked due to the incident.

Reports say the level crossing issue is creating heavy delays along the A259 heading into Rye.

