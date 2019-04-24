First paramedic at fatal collision near Rye thanks supportive bystanders

The first paramedic to arrive at the scene of a fatal collision near Rye has thanked the bystanders and police officers who helped.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to between the A259 junction and Northpoint Beach at 2.14pm on April 20 where a red Suzuki motorcycle and a Ford Ranger had collided.

A 39-year-old man from London, who was riding the Suzuki, was critically injured in the collision and died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Paramedic and operations team leader Martin Watson was the first paramedic to arrive on the scene.

He said: “Sadly despite everyone’s best efforts we were unable to save the motorcyclist’s life and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted me at the scene, prior to the arrival of back up from my colleagues. This included a number of bystanders and police officers.

“I didn’t manage to obtain everyone’s name given the circumstance but without their support we would not have been unable to carry out any of our extended skills in our attempts to save the motorcyclist’s life.”

The driver and a woman passenger in the Ford Ranger sustained suspected back injuries and shock and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man from Dartford in Kent, who was riding another motorcycle in the area at the time, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remained in custody on Saturday evening.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen any of the vehicles involved in the area in the time leading up to it.

This includes the movements of a group of motorcyclists who may also have been riding between Camber and Hastings on Saturday afternoon and came to the attention of other motorists.

Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Thorncroft.

The road remained closed until just after 10pm while rescue, recovery and collision investigation work was carried out.

