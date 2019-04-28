Flights diverted at Gatwick Airport after ‘object’ spotted in drone exclusion zone

Flights at Gatwick were diverted after an ‘object’ was spotted in the airport’s drone exclusion zone.

Three flights were diverted to London Stansted as Gatwick carried out investigations into the incident earlier today (April 28).

On social media passengers reported their flights had been delayed after a ‘drone’ was spotted in the airspace.

On Twitter Alex VR said: “I was landing in Gatwick barely half an hour ago, and the pilot assessed that we were going to have a little delay because of a Drone, thankfully was just 15 mins.”

Joanne Wood said: “@easyjet My son is currently stuck on your flight from Schiphol which has diverted to Stansted due to drones at Gatwick.”

In a statement a Gatwick spokesman said: “Gatwick investigated a report of an unconfirmed sighting of an object outside the airport’s 5KM exclusion zone today but - following a full assessment - the airport has remained fully operational throughout.

“During the assessment there were three flights where the pilots took the decision to divert to Stansted. We believe these are now in the process of returning to Gatwick.”

Back in December the airport was shut down for more than 30 hours after a drones were spotted flying over the airfield.