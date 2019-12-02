Hastings Christmas bus services: All you need to know

A bus operator has published its service information for the festive period, which includes some early finishes in the Hastings area on Christmas Eve on New Year’s Eve.

Stagecoach said a normal school-day service will operate up until Friday, December 20 – except on routes serving schools or colleges that break up earlier.

A normal weekend service will operate on December 21 and 22 and December 28 and 29, with a school holiday service operating on Monday, December 23, Tuesday, December 24 and Friday, December 27. This timetable will also run on December 30 and December 31.

There will be no buses on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Some bus services will finish early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Ever in the Hastings area.

A normal school holiday service will operate on January 2 and 3 with a full school day service resuming from January 6.

Here’s a full list of bus services that finish early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in the Hastings area:

Route 20 – The last bus from Ore Down Farm will be at 8.52pm and from Hollington at 8.30pm.

Route 21A - The last bus from Hastings railway station will be at 8.50pm

Route 22 - The last bus from Malvern Way will be at 8.11pm and from Harley Shute at 8.48pm.

Route 22C - The last bus from Ore King’s Head will be at 8.30pm.

There will be no early finish times for buses in the Eastbourne area – all buses will run until the usual end of service.

Festive bus times and Boxing Day timetables are available to view online at www.stagecoachbus.com or by picking up a leaflet on the bus or from local bus hubs.