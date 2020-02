An overturned car is currently blocking a road in Hastings.

The collision happened in Fairlight Road, Hastings, close to Co-Op.

Picture: Matt Hart

Pictures from the scene show a car on its side, with police officers in attendance.

An eyewitness said police were not allowing motorists to pass the incident.

Stagecoach South East said the number 20 service and the Wave 101 are subject to delay due to the collision.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.