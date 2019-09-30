Hastings station one of top 10 best for train service punctuality, figures show

Hastings station is one of the 10 best stations for punctuality of train services, according to new data.

Just 21 per cent of trains using the station were cancelled or delayed in the four weeks to September 16, analysis of rail companies’ latest performance figures showed.

The data came from ontimetrains.co.uk and was published in The Sunday Times.

It showed that 44 per cent trains calling at the 500 largest stations were delayed or cancelled.

Elsewhere in Sussex, Gatwick Airport station appeared as one of the top 10 worst stations for punctuality, with more than 50 per cent of trains over the same period being delayed or cancelled.

A spokesman for Southeastern, which manages Hastings station, said: “The timetable is our promise to passengers, and we’re proud that Hastings is the 10th best station in the country for punctuality.

“Five out of the top 10 stations nationally are operated by either Southeastern or Southern, an achievement that has come about through our strong partnership working together with Network Rail, which has a relentless focus on the root causes of delays.”

According to data for the latest four-week period regarding Southern services passing through Hastings station, 92.4 per cent of planned trains arrived at their destination within five minutes of schedule.

Just over 80 per cent of trains that ran arrived within one minute of schedule over the four-week period.

Of the 3,756 planned services passing through Hastings station, there were 62 full cancellations (1.65 per cent), 25 of these resulted from a track defect at Eastbourne.

