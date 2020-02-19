Heavy traffic in Battle after van fire at petrol station

A van fire at a petrol station has caused heavy traffic around Battle this morning (Wednesday, February 19).

Crews were called to the Tesco garage on the A2100 Battle Hill at approximately 9.31am.

Picture: Anoek Straatman

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said: “Battle firefighters were sent to a fire in the engine of a car on the forecourt of Tesco Express in Battle Hill at 9.31 this morning.

“Firefighters used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire and the crew left the incident at 9.58am.”

The garage was closed while crews dealt with the flames, according to an eyewitness.