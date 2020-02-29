M25 closed after woman's body found on motorway: Sussex motorists warned

Part of the M25 is closed today after a woman's body was found on the motorway.

Sussex drivers who are planning to travel north this weekend are being warned of delays after the M25 was closed clockwise in Surrey between junction 8 in Reigate, Surrey, and Junction ten in Wisley, Surrey.

The M25 is closed due to a woman's body being found on the carriageway

This happened after a 36-year-old woman's body was found on the carriageway just after 6.15am today (February 29).

Surrey police said the woman died at the scene and her family has been informed.

Sergeant Andy Audsley from the Roads Policing Team said: “We are trying to establish how the woman, who was a pedestrian, came to be injured in the carriageway. We believe that she may have been involved at some stage in a collision with a vehicle that did not stop at the scene.

“We are asking anyone who saw the woman who was wearing a maroon coat and trousers to call us immediately on 101 quoting P20048965”.

A Surrey Police spokesman said the road will be closed to allow a thorough investigation to take place and 'would advise drivers to follow diversion signs that are in place', thanking them for their patience.