Main road in Battle to close for four nights

A road in Battle will be closed for four nights while roadworks are carried out.

Carriageway jointing works on the A2100 Hastings Road, Battle, will start on Tuesday (July 23) and continue for four nights.

The road will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 5am from Telham Lane to Beauport Park roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted via Telham Lane, Crowhurst Road, Queensway, The Ridge West and vice versa.

Heavy goods vehicle diversions will be in place via the A2100 London Road, A21 Vinehall Road, A2100 The Ridge West and vice versa.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers.

“If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe.

“We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.”

