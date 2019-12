The A28 at Brede will be closed until Saturday (December 7) because of a mains burst.

East Sussex Highways said the incident on the A28 Cackle Street, south of the junction with the B2089 Udimore Road, has caused the road to be closed.

The road is expected to be reopened by 5pm tomorrow, East Sussex Highways added.

A spokesman said: “Please drive carefully and avoid the area if you can.”