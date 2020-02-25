Major Rye roadworks delayed after ‘intense pressure’

Gas upgrade works which were set to cause widespread travel disruption in Rye have been delayed following intense pressure from a number of stakeholders.

Gas network company SGN was due to begin work to upgrade the gas supply network in the Rye Road area of Rye.

The works were to be completed in two phases.

The first from Monday (March 2) would have taken place in Rye Road at its junction with Military Road for approximately three weeks. This stage would have seen temporary traffic lights installed in Rye Road, with Military Road closed at the junction.

After completing this first phase, SGN was due to upgrade its network in Rye Road, working at its junction with Fishmarket Road and Landgate. During that stage, Rye Road would be closed with diversion sings put in place via the A259 and the B2080.

However, following ‘intense pressure’’ from stakeholders including Rye Town Council, Playden Parish Council, Rye Foreign Parish Council, Iden Parish Council, Peasmarsh Paris Council, Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, Rye Medical Centre, Rye and District Community Transport, and MPs Sally-Ann Hart and Huw Merriman, on Monday (February 24) East Sussex Highways revoked the permits for the works.

Pat Hughes, the operations manager for Rye and District Community Transport, said the work will now be rescheduled for later on in the year. The stakeholders will be fully involved in consultations about the plans for the rescheduled work, she added.

Bradley Barlow, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We’ll be working in consultation with East Sussex Highways to reschedule our essential gas mains replacement project in the Rye Road area of Rye.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Southern Gas Networks (SGN) were due to begin gas main replacement works in Rye this week.

“After concerns were raised about the impact on the town, in particular regarding access to the hospital, we have withdrawn the permit for these works.

“SGN have a responsibility to maintain the gas network and we are working with them to agree a schedule which allows them to do this while minimising the impact on the town.”