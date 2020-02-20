Major St Leonards road closed for ‘emergency repairs’

A major road in St Leonards was closed off without warning on Thursday (February 20) and will remain closed for eight days.

Battle Road has been shut at the junction with Old Church Road and Upper Church Road.

East Sussex Highways confirmed the road was closed due to ‘SGN carrying out emergency gas repairs’.

It will remain closed until next Friday (February 28), according to Highways.

In a tweet, they added: “Battle Road, St Leonards - road is closed until 28/02 due to SGN fixing a gas main leak. There is a diversion signed on site.”

SGN said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Battle Road, Saint Leonards-on sea, in Hastings.

“We’re replacing our old metal gas main with new plastic pipe to prevent the inconvenience of further potential emergency repairs and to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.

“For everyone’s safety, due to the excavations required to connect gas supplies to the new gas main, we’ve had to close Battle Road both ways at its junction with Upper Glen Road. Signed diversions are in place for motorists.

“All going well, we hope to lay the new gas main, connect gas supplies to it and restore the road surface by Saturday 29 February.”

The closure is causing long delays for a number of Stagecoach services, including the 304 and the 305, a spokesman said.

It has also led to long delays in the surrounding area, according to the AA.