Major St Leonards road reopens following emergency closure

A major road in St Leonards has reopened eight days after it was closed suddenly for emergency gas works.

Battle Road has been shut at the junction with Old Church Road and Upper Church Road since last Thursday (February 20).

East Sussex Highways confirmed the road was closed due to ‘SGN carrying out emergency gas repairs’.

It remained closed until today (Friday, February 28).

Shortly after the road was closed, SGN said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Battle Road, St Leonards.

“We’re replacing our old metal gas main with new plastic pipe to prevent the inconvenience of further potential emergency repairs and to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.

“For everyone’s safety, due to the excavations required to connect gas supplies to the new gas main, we’ve had to close Battle Road both ways at its junction with Upper Glen Road. Signed diversions are in place for motorists.

“All going well, we hope to lay the new gas main, connect gas supplies to it and restore the road surface by Saturday 29 February.”

The closure led to long delays in the surrounding area, according to the AA.