Major St Leonards road to remain closed for eight days

A major road in St Leonards was closed off without warning today (Thursday, February 20) and will remain closed for eight days.

Battle Road has been shut northbound at the junction with Old Church Road and Upper Church Road.

East Sussex Highways confirmed the road was closed due to ‘SGN carrying out emergency gas repairs’.

It will remain closed until next Friday (February 28), according to Highways.

In a tweet, they added: “Battle Road, St Leonards - road is closed until 28/02 due to SGN fixing a gas main leak. There is a diversion signed on site.”

The closure is causing long delays for a number of Stagecoach services, including the 304 and the 305, a spokesman said.

It has also led to long delays in the surrounding area, according to the AA.

SGN has been approached for more information.

More to follow.