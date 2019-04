A man was injured after being involved in a crash on the A28 this afternoon (April 28).

Police closed the A28 Brede Hill road after a motorbike crashed just before 12.40pm.

Officers said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was injured and treated by paramedics at the scene. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The collision took place close to TJ’s Green Field dog park and the road was closed between the junctions of Stubb Lane to Doleham Lane.

It has since re-opened.