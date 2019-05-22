Motorcyclist who died in A21 collision was ‘looking forward’ to ride out in Rye

The wife of a motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A21 said he was on his way to Rye to enjoy a ride out on a beautiful sunny day.

Michael Outlaw was involved in a collision at around 9.30am on the bank holiday of Monday, May 6, 2019.

He had been travelling on the coastbound carriageway of the A21 when he collided with two other motorcycles near Tonbridge, Kent Police said.

The incident happened at a location near to a slip road for the A26, Tonbridge.

Mr Outlaw, 62, from the Aylesford area, was taken to a London hospital, where he died from his injuries on Thursday, May 16.

His wife, Nicky Outlaw, issued a tribute to her husband, describing him as a ‘compassionate, gentle and caring man, with a wicked sense of humour’.

In a statement released through Kent Police she said: “Mike was a loving husband, son, uncle and friend who will be missed by so many.

“He was looking forward to a ride out to Rye on a beautiful sunny day, with two of his friends and sadly never completed the ride.

“He loved his bikes and was one of the safest riders on the road. I can take comfort that he died doing something he loved and my heartfelt thanks go out to all of those people who helped at the time. You all selflessly gave him the best chance anyone could have had.

“Mike’s passing has left a huge hole in my heart and the hearts of his family and many friends that will never be filled; but I have 31 years of happy love filled memories and the love and support of so many.

“Mike was one of the loveliest men I have ever had the pleasure to know and his passing is a sad loss to the human race. He shaped my life and made me the person I am and for that I shall be forever in his debt.

“A true gentle man, kind, compassionate and caring, with a wicked sense of humour.”

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen the bikes involved, or saw them in the moments before the collision, to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, helmet cam, Go Pro, or similar footage.

If you can help and have yet to contact Kent Police, please call the appeals line on 01622 798535 quoting AW/JG/52/19. Alternatively email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.

