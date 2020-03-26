On-street parking charges suspended for East Sussex NHS workers

Parking charges on roads across the county have been suspended for workers and volunteers delivering essential health and care services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Health workers, social care workers and official NHS volunteers will be able to park for free in on-street bays as efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue.

Workers will need to display a copy of their identification on their dashboard, while NHS volunteers are being asked to display evidence that they are official volunteers.

Karl Taylor, assistant director of operations at East Sussex County Council, said: “We appreciate the vital work NHS staff, social care workers and NHS volunteers are doing at this time, and want to make it as easy as possible for them to care and support our residents.”

Parking regulations will remain in place and motorists are being reminded to park legally and within car parking bays.