'Operational incident' blocks Hastings to Ashford International line

Services between Hastings and Ashford International will not run 'until further notice', Southern has confirmed.

Southern said that due to an 'operational incident' between the two stations, all lines are blocked.

It did not confirm the nature of the incident.

Services running through these stations will be cancelled, they added.

The remaining two services (8.26pm, and 9.25pm) have been cancelled, Network Rail added.

A number of passengers have tweeted the rail provider saying they are stuck on their way home.

Southern added: "There will be no services running between Hastings and Ashford International until further notice.

"We are working with our bus suppliers to organise a number of buses to run between Hastings and Ashford International."

The incident comes two days after services between Eastbourne and Ashford International were delayed for three hours due to a signalling fault at Eastbourne.