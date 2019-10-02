Pedestrian taken to hospital after Bexhill collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision in Bexhill.

Police and paramedics were called to Devonshire Road at 8.50am on Wednesday (October 2) after reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 8.50am to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and the pedestrian was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

The road was partially blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.