Person hit by train between Brighton and Three Bridges

People are being warned of delays and cancellations on the railway line following an on-going incident.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.11am to Haywards Heath to an incident on the tracks. Officers are on the scene alongside paramedics. A woman is being treated for injuries.”

Southern Railway has tweeted that lines are currently blocked between Brighton and Three Bridges after a person was hit by a train.

In a statement it said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person being hit by a train between Brighton and Three Bridges.

“All lines between these stations are currently blocked and a further update will follow shortly.

“Please delay travelling until later today if possible. If you do decide to travel services will be subject to delays of up to 40 minutes and short notice cancellations.”

We will continue to update this article as and when more information is released.